Match ends, RB Leipzig 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.
RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 16KlostermannSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
- 5Upamecano
- 23Halstenberg
- 22Mukiele
- 7SabitzerSubstituted forOlmoat 39'minutes
- 44KamplBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHaidaraat 70'minutes
- 3AngelinoBooked at 57mins
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forKonatéat 75'minutes
- 11WernerSubstituted forNkunkuat 70'minutes
- 21SchickBooked at 21mins
Substitutes
- 4Orban
- 6Konaté
- 8Haidara
- 14Adams
- 18Nkunku
- 25Olmo
- 28Mvogo
- 33Tschauner
- 53Krauß
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 15Hummels
- 27CanBooked at 74mins
- 22MoreySubstituted forSanchoat 78'minutes
- 32ReynaBooked at 50minsSubstituted forBalerdiat 81'minutes
- 28WitselBooked at 80mins
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forZagadouat 90+1'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 23T HazardSubstituted forSchulzat 90'minutes
- 17Haaland
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 3Rente
- 7Sancho
- 14Schulz
- 18Balerdi
- 25Unbehaun
- 30Pherai
- 33Führich
- 37Raschl
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 0, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.
Attempt blocked. Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Attempt missed. Angeliño (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrik Schick.
Attempt saved. Angeliño (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Leonardo Balerdi replaces Giovanni Reyna.
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Mateu Morey.
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ibrahima Konaté replaces Emil Forsberg.
Booking
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Angeliño (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Kevin Kampl.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Christopher Nkunku replaces Timo Werner.
Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrik Schick.
Attempt saved. Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a cross following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
Attempt saved. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Angeliño (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Angeliño (RB Leipzig).
Booking
Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.