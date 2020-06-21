Real Betis sack coach Rubi three games into La Liga resumption

Rubi's team have taken only one point from three matches since the resumption

Spanish top-flight side Real Betis have sacked coach Joan Francesc "Rubi" Ferrer just three matches into the resumption of La Liga.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao left the club 14th in the table, eight points clear of the relegation places with eight matches to play.

Sports director Alexis Trujillo, who played more than 220 games for Betis, will take over until the end of the season, with Betis next in action against bottom club Espanyol on Thursday.