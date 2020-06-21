Joe Hart: Burnley will not extend ex-England goalkeeper's contract

Hart has lost his place in the Burnley team to Nick Pope

Burnley will not extend the contract of former England goalkeeper Joe Hart beyond the end of this month.

Hart, 33, joined the Clarets from Manchester City for £3.5m in 2018.

He lost his place after a 5-1 home defeat by Everton in December of that same year and has made only three appearances since, all in cup games.

Nick Pope is Burnley's current number one, with Northern Ireland's Bailey Peacock-Farrell, 23, also on the books but yet to make an appearance.

Hart's career has suffered a major downturn since he was an integral part of two City title-winning squads in 2012 and 2014, winning the Premier League's Golden Glove prize on four occasions and earning 75 England caps.

Pep Guardiola made it clear to Hart he wanted to look at other options following his arrival at Manchester City.

Hart, who may be on the bench for Monday's trip to his former club City, had unsuccessful loan spells with Torino and West Ham before joining Burnley.