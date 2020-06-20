Callum Davidson: St Johnstone manager wants 'right' recruits

Media playback is not supported on this device St Johnstone job 'too good to turn down' - Davidson

New manager Callum Davidson says it's important to get the "right players" in so he does not need to "change too much" at St Johnstone.

Davidson, 43, replaces Tommy Wright, having previously been the Northern Irishman's assistant.

And he repeated his desire to recruit "two or three" players to bolster his "really good young squad".

"I'm going to have to add. The chairman knows my opinion and what I'd like to bring in," Davidson explained.

"There are good characters. A lot of players left at the end of this season. I'll probably try and nail down two systems that they're really good at and take it forward."

Davidson left his role as assistant to Gary Rowett at Millwall to return north.

And the former Scotland defender told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound he does not feel pressure taking over from Wright, who led the club to their first Scottish Cup in 2014 and secured five top-six finishes in the Scottish Premiership.

"People know what St Johnstone mean to me, that'll help," said Davidson.

"People say, 'why did you take it after Tommy, such a successful manager?' I was there for five years with him, part of that success so I kind of know. So, I don't feel pressure that way."