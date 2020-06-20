John Collins: Old Firm hampered more by closed-door games

John Collins, right, helped Celtic to two titles as Ronny Deila's assistant manager in their current run

Scottish Premiership teams will "most definitely" have a better chance against the Old Firm behind closed doors, says former Celtic midfielder and assistant manager John Collins.

The top flight is scheduled to start on 1 August with no fans inside stadia, and grounds are unlikely to be back to full capacity until next year.

Collins says this presents a bigger on-field "test" for the Old Firm.

"It will disadvantage Celtic and Rangers more than anybody," he said.

"They are so used to to being pushed by full stadiums, while other clubs in Scotland don't have that.

"Top players, the bigger the game, the more they enjoy it. They deal with pressure and that comes from the expectation of the fans; if you make a bad pass you get booed."

Collins believes Celtic remain in a "strong position" to chase down a 10th consecutive title, despite manager Neil Lennon admitting the club are "not immune" to the financial carnage of coronavirus.

"They've still got four players they could sell for in excess of £25m. They might sell one, if they need to," the former Scotland midfielder and Hibernian boss told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

"They've got assets they can sell, they've got money in the bank. You look at the other side of the city and their main challengers don't have that."

Lennon is keen to bring goalkeeper Fraser Forster and winger Mohamed Elyounoussi back to the club after the duo's successful loan spells from Southampton last season.

But Collins expects Celtic to delay their business until nearer the transfer deadline, with Uefa recommending the summer window should close no later than 5 October.

"If you bring players in just now you have big wages to pay weekly and they're not going to be playing for a couple of months," Collins said.

"Forster and Elyounoussi, he doesn't need them on the training pitch now as he knows what they can do. They don't have to fit in and integrate with the squad.

"So I think they will be waiting until the very end of the transfer window to get those two in."