Scottish FA writes to Hearts & Partick Thistle over legal action

Hearts and Partick Thistle filed a petition at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday

The Scottish FA has written to Hearts and Partick Thistle to ask why they have opted to take legal action against their relegations.

The two clubs filed a petition at the Court of Session on Wednesday after the SPFL ended the season early. In that, they have asked for a judge to scrap promotions and relegations throughout all four of Scotland's divisions.

That sparked a robust response from Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers, who would stay down despite being named champions.

In a joint statement, the "extremely unhappy" trio say that could "potentially have catastrophic financial implications" not just for them, but for each of the SPFL's 42 clubs.

They also confirm they have instructed lawyers to act for them.

It has been reported Hearts and Thistle may be in breach of Article 99 of the Scottish FA's Articles of Association.

The legal opinion received by the clubs is that they have not breached that rule, as their main dispute is with the SPFL. However, that remains open to interpretations.

No deadline has been set for the duo to reply to the letters, which will also ask why they have chosen not to ask the governing body to arbitrate.

However, depending on their response to the compliance officer, Hearts and Thistle could be issues notices of complaint and face a judicial panel charge.