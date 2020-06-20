Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Lennon, Hearts, Partick Thistle, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee United

Celtic manager Neil Lennon fears the consequences of the 2020-21 season being delayed. (Herald - subscription required)

Lennon has pleaded for "peace and resolution" in Scottish football amid court action by Hearts and Partick Thistle over their relegations. (Sun)

The Scottish FA will write to Hearts and Partick Thistle to ask them for their reasons for pursuing legal action. (Record)

Former Scotland defender Maurice Malpas says the court action "shows a lack of respect for Scottish football". (Record)

"What's happened in Scottish football's been disgraceful," says Peterhead boss Jim McInally. (Sun)

The SPFL should not delay the first Old Firm game of the new season until fans can attend, says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. (Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hopes to retain out of contract goalkeeper Craig Gordon. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Rangers and Celtic have both expressed interest in Manchester United's 19-year-old midfielder Aliou Traore. (Express)

An October start to the Scottish Championship could affect Hearts striker Steven Naismith's participation in Scotland's Euro 2020 play-offs. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Former Aberdeen player John McMaster has praised Dons chairman Dave Cormack for being honest with fans during the coronavirus pandemic. (Evening Express - subscription required)

Aberdeen may seek compensation if they miss out on home Europa League ties when the one-legged qualifiers take place. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson will remain focused on the start to the Scottish Premiership season, despite Hearts and Partick Thistle's court action leading to uncertainty over their promotion. (Courier - subscription required)