Chloe Kelly: Everton’s England striker opts to leave after three years

Everton striker Chloe Kelly has opted to leave after coming to the end of her three-year contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 22-year-old England striker, who has four caps, turned down the offer of a new deal.

"I'm excited for the next step in my career," she posted on Twitter.

"I'm forever grateful for the opportunity this club gave me, especially Willie Kirk, for allowing me to express myself on the pitch."

Kelly, who joined Everton from Arsenal as a teenager in 2017, scored nine goals in 12 WSL appearances in the 2019-20, a number of them spectacular efforts from outside the 18-yard box.

Her goals helped Everton finish sixth in the 12-team WSL, six places ahead of relegated Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Kelly made her international debut in November 2018 against Austria in Vienna.