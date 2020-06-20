Coronavirus: Cardiff City's challenge for a safe return to Championship football

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff City Stadium has had to adapt for social distancing.

The man leading efforts to ensure football returns safely at the Cardiff City Stadium says it's a "huge challenge" that no one has faced before.

The home changing room would normally be a hive of activity on matchday but numbers will be strictly limited. A maximum of 18 players will be allowed in, no more than 11 changing at any one time and not every seat will be occupied.

"To maintain social distancing in the changing room we had to remove every other peg," said Wayne Nash.

The Activation Room, where players start their warm-up before heading on to the pitch, has been transformed into an overspill changing room.

After the match, there will be fewer players taking a shower at any one time. Nothing has been left to chance. Even the pipes have been disconnected to ensure some showers can't be used.

"We've been dealing with all of the regulations to enable us to provide a Covid-safe environment for payers to return to matches," said Nash.

Areas used by the players and coaches are being described as the Red Zone. Only people who've been tested and carry a Covid-19 passport will be allowed into the zone.

"We've had to totally reshape the stadium with a new zonal plan, new signs to ensure we can provide social distancing," said Nash.

"It's accepted that players can't social distance on the pitch, but they must at all other times maintain social distancing.

"We altered the seats in the technical area so we've had to extend the technical area."

Some of the traditional blue seats have been replaced by red ones - that's where substitutions will sit. Players who are sent off will sit in yellow seats in the stand.

Nash, who also works for Uefa, has helped plan some of the biggest games in football. He was worked on two Champions League finals and was part of the local organising committee when the final came to Cardiff in 2017.

He also spent a week in Baku, Azerbaijan for last season's Europa League Final.

"My experience has helped me to pull the organisation together. Generally, the challenge [for football's re-start] is hug - nothing anyone has faced before," he said.

"The clear message from us is that fans should stay at home, support from home," he said.

"Nobody will be able to get into the stadium. There's additional stewarding and security to keep people away."