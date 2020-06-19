Birmingham City Women: Lucy Staniforth and Chloe Arthur leave WSL club

Lucy Staniforth made her senior England debut in September 2018

England's Lucy Staniforth and Scotland's Chloe Arthur will leave Birmingham City Women when their contracts expire at the end of June.

The midfielders, who are 27 and 25 respectively, have both been with the Women's Super League outfit since 2018.

Staniforth, who was part of the Lionesses' squad at 2019's Women's World Cup, played 43 times for Blues.

Arthur, who was also in France for last summer's tournament with Scotland, made 44 appearances for the club.

Former Sunderland star Staniforth submitted a transfer request last summer, but stayed for 2019-20 and helped the Blues reach the quarter-finals of the Women's FA Cup.

A club statement thanked both players for their efforts and Birmingham "wish them the best of luck in the next stage of their careers"