Wrexham claim 'critical step' for Racecourse development plans

There are hopes the Racecourse will become an "international level venue"

Wrexham say they have taken a "critical step" towards a new 5,000 all-seat stand at their Racecourse Ground home.

Land has been acquired by the Welsh government as part of the Wrexham Gateway Project.

It would include developing the stadium's Kop end, which has been out of use for a number of years after being deemed unsafe.

"This is a critical step on the journey to a redeveloped Kop Stand," said director Spencer Harris.

The partnership also includes Wrexham County Borough Council and Wrexham Glyndwr University as part of a regeneration of the Mold Road area of the town, including improving transport links and creating "a regionally significant sporting and event stadium at the Racecourse Ground".

Land acquired - which Ken Skates, the Welsh government Minister for North Wales, says shows a commitment to the project - includes an area immediately behind the Kop.

Wrexham say this is expected to accommodate, in part, a new stand at the ground that first staged a Wales fixture in 1877.

The work is expected to turn the Racecourse into a 15,000 seat venue.

The Racecourse Ground has held recent Wales women's and men's friendly international matches, but currently does not satisfy Uefa criteria to host competitive fixtures.