Sabri Lamouchi: Nottingham Forest boss signs new deal at Championship club

Sabri Lamouchi has won 18 of his 41 games in charge of Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The 48-year-old former France international midfielder agreed new terms on the eve of his side's return to Championship action.

After three months in lockdown, the Championship resumes on Saturday with Forest away at Sheffield Wednesday.

"I am honoured to be staying at this fantastic club," he said.

"It was always my intention to stay here for a long period when I signed last year.

"We have started to build a good team with fantastic characters and I am so pleased to be able to continue on my journey with them.

"I feel humbled by the level of support the fans have shown me since I arrived. I am also thankful for the backing of our owner, Mr (Evangelos) Marinakis."

His new deal follows his acceptance in April of a "significant" pay cut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamouchi, who began his managerial career with the Ivory Coast national team and has also taken charge of Qatar side El Jaish and French club Rennes, became Forest's 13th full-time boss in just over eight years when he replaced Martin O'Neill in June 2019.

He guided Forest to fifth in the table with nine games left, prior to the season being suspended in mid-March.

They resume five points clear of Bristol City, the club immediately outside the play-off places, but 10 points adrift of automatic places.