Paul Coutts: Fleetwood boss Joey Barton 'brilliant' to learn from

Media playback is not supported on this device Barton's been brilliant for me - Fleetwood captain Coutts

Fleetwood Town captain Paul Coutts says his "risk" in dropping to England's third tier is paying off under the "brilliant" Joey Barton.

Coutts, part of the Sheffield United squad promoted to the Premier League last term, had options to stay in the Championship but chose a move to former Rangers midfielder Barton's side.

Fleetwood face Wycombe Wanderers in next month's promotion play-off semi.

"I have learned loads from Joey," said 31-year-old Scottish midfielder Coutts.

"He is only 37 and I am not that far behind him in my journey through football. He gets me involved, has me in the office, wants my opinion, so for me it was part of the reason for me coming up.

"He was obviously a top player, a full England international, Premier League for most of his career, so it was good for me to learn off him. He has been brilliant for me."

Fleetwood were third in England's League One when football was suspended and finished sixth on the points-per-game average used to end the season.

They play Wycombe on 3 and 6 July for the chance to take on Portsmouth or Oxford United in the play-off final at Wembley and Coutts is targeting a swift return to the Championship.

"It would be a big achievement," he said. "I have had some success in my career, especially the last few seasons at Sheffield United, you were almost expected to deliver.

"It has been different this season, we were underdogs going to places like Sunderland and Ipswich and overachieving and finishing above them."

Aberdonian Coutts began his playing career with home town club Cove Rangers in the Highland League.

Having not been surprised to see his old side storm to the League Two title last season in their first year in the SPFL, he is determined to match their promotion feat.

"I fancied Cove to have a run at the title once they got into the leagues because once you have got that winning mentality it is hard to stop," the midfielder added.

"Hopefully with Fleetwood we can make it a double, that would be brilliant."