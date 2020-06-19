Ian Henderson: Rochdale second highest scorer among eight released

Ian Henderson scored 16 goals for Rochdale during the 2019-20 season

Rochdale have released eight players, including their second highest scorer of all-time, Ian Henderson.

The 35-year-old striker joined Dale permanently in July 2013 and scored 126 goals for the League One club.

Fellow forwards Aaron Wilbraham, 40, and Calvin Andrew, 33, are also leaving Spotland.

And experienced goalkeeper Josh Lillis, 32, and midfielder Callum Camps, 24, have been let go after lengthy stints with the club.

In a statement, Dale said the decision to let the players go was based on the "current circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the uncertainty of when we will return to playing football in front of crowds".

The club also said they would not be entering negotiations with any free agents until the "future of the 2020-21 season is made clearer".

Ryan McLaughlin, MJ Williams and Matty Gillam are the other senior players who have been released.