Josie Green: Wales midfielder signs new Spurs deal

Josie Green
Josie Green joined Spurs from Watford in 2016

Wales international Josie Green has signed a new two-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur Women.

The 27-year-old midfielder played 17 games for Spurs last season, including 12 Women's Super League starts following promotion to the top flight.

She was named vice-captain for 2020 and led the team for the showpiece games at West Ham and home to Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I feel that I am continually developing as a player," Green said.

"A big part of that is down to the staff and the environment around me at Spurs.

"I want to continue to grow as a player and focus on improving my game as much as I can to help the team progress further in the WSL."

