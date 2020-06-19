Ryan Fraser: Bournemouth winger has played last game for club, says Eddie Howe

Ryan Fraser has scored 20 goals in 183 league appearances for Bournemouth

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has played his last game for the club, says manager Eddie Howe.

The Scotland international was set to leave the Premier League club when his contract expired on 30 June.

Howe confirmed the 26-year-old was not training with the squad, with Bournemouth set to host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"This isn't the end that we wanted for him or that I know he wanted for his time at the club," Howe said.

Fraser turned down a short-term contract extension on Wednesday.

"Personally, do I feel let down? No," Howe told BBC Radio Solent. "I would prefer to focus on the players I do have available."

The Cherries are 18th in the Premier League and inside the relegation zone on goal difference.

"These are the most important games this football club has had at recent times," Howe added.

"I'm looking forward to working hard with the squad that I have."

Bournemouth's game against Crystal Palace will be the first Premier League game broadcast live on BBC television.

Analysis

Kris Temple, BBC Radio Solent

The confirmation that Ryan Fraser has played his last game for the club brings to a close an uncertain, and distracting, few months.

The writing has been on the wall since Fraser told BBC Radio Solent in January that he hadn't been "playing for the team".

He had presumably been hoping suitors would be circling in January, but, unfortunately for him, a poor first half to the season by his own standards put paid to that.

Where he ends up now remains to be seen, but there's no doubt he's a game-changing player when he's in the right frame of mind.