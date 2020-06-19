Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Partick Thistle, Rangers, Man Utd, Hibernian

Hearts and Partick Thistle could face punishment from the Scottish FA after launching legal action against their relegation (Daily Record).

Plans to bring fans back into Celtic Park and Murrayfield have now been officially presented to the Scottish government (Daily Record).

Some clubs feel the legal action taken by Hearts and Partick Thistle could lead to the "disintegration" of Scottish football (Scottish Sun).

Hibernian and Motherwell are both looking at making cuts to their academies as the financial impact of the coronavirus hits Premiership clubs (Scottish Daily Mail - print edition).

Rangers are in competition with Premier League clubs to sign 19-year-old midfielder Dion McGhee after he left Manchester United (Daily Star).

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers could be denied promotion from their respective divisions if Hearts and Partick Thistle are successful with their legal action against the Scottish Professional Football League (The Times - subscription required).