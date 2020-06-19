Joe Allen: Stoke boss Michael O'Neill says Wales midfielder could be fit by start of new season

Joe Allen has won 56 caps for Wales

Wales midfielder Joe Allen could be fit in time for the start of the new season, according to Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill.

The 29-year-old suffered an Achilles tendon injury in Stoke's final game before coronavirus lockdown against Hull on 7 March.

At the time it was feared he may not play again in 2020.

But O'Neill said: "We'll not be without Joe for too long at the start of next season, if at all."

The Stoke boss added: "He is making a great recovery.

"We see him at the training ground every day, he is walking and his movement is getting better on a daily basis.

"He still has a lot of work to do but his application to getting fit has been fantastic."

Allen underwent surgery after being carried off just before half-time during Stoke's 5-1 Championship win over Hull City and would have missed this summer's Euro 2020 finals had they gone ahead.

However with the tournament put back to 2021 because of Covid-19 pandemic O'Neill said in April he was pleased for Allen and Wales that the delay would mean the influential former Liverpool and Swansea player would have the chance to be available for for the rescheduled games.

"I think the main thing was he gets himself fit and healthy as well," added O'Neill.

The 56-cap international could also be in contention to return for Wales' Nations League campaign, scheduled to start in September.

Wales face Finland, Bulgaria and the Republic of Ireland in their League B group, with the games to be played in September, October and November, although the exact details are still to be confirmed.