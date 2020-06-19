Michael O'Neill: Stoke City boss hopes to take charge at Reading after self-isolation

Michael O'Neill succeeded Nathan Jones as Stoke City boss earlier this season

Michael O'Neill is hopeful he will be able to take charge of Stoke City at Reading on Saturday, nearly two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

The ex-Northern Ireland boss has been self-isolating ever since, but is due to return to training on Friday.

O'Neill has not shown any symptoms since the "shock" of his positive test.

"As things stand at the minute I'm asymptomatic and looking forward to getting back into the club," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I'm feeling fine. I've been fortunate that since going into self-isolation I've not developed any symptoms.

"I'm very thankful for that, given what so many families have gone through with this horrible disease."

English Football League guidelines state that people who test positive but do not show coronavirus symptoms are permitted to return to club training facilities after 10 days, providing they do not produce another positive result.

Northern Irishman O'Neill, 50, added: "I have to be closely monitored, and we've been closely monitored the whole time anyway, so it doesn't change dramatically from that point of view.

"I'm looking forward to getting back and all being well I'll be at the game on Saturday."

O'Neill, who became Stoke boss in November, found out about his positive test - which was announced on 9 June - while en route to his side's warm-up match against Manchester United.

"It was the sixth test I'd done and the previous five had been negative," he said.

"It does come as a shock and, particularly in the first two or three days, you're almost imagining that you're getting symptoms and you start to think when the symptoms will come.

"But, as the days go on, you start to think less about it and the anxiety of the situation decreases."