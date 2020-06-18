Cardiff 'hungry' to show promotion mettle against Leeds, says Sean Morrison

Cardiff's last game before lockdown was a 2-0 win at Barnsley on 7 March

Captain Sean Morrison insists Cardiff City's promotion chance has been revived by the break in the season, having initially feared it was over.

Defender Morrison believed the Championship season would be cancelled as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Instead, Cardiff return to action against leaders Leeds United on Sunday, two points outside the play-offs.

"We've not been consistent enough, but having this time off it does bring that hunger back," Morrison said.

The visit of Leeds will be Cardiff's first game in three months, after sporting fixtures were shelved as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The green light to return to training in Wales was only given three weeks ago, while managers and players both raised questions about the ability of football to return even behind closed doors.

"There was a period where I thought we weren't going to play the season," Morrison said.

"About six weeks in, when there were talks of the National League, Leagues One and Two being cancelled, you start to think there will be a lot of work to get football back on track.

"I did think at one point it wouldn't happen, so fortunately a lot has been put into place"

As Cardiff's skipper, the 29-year-old Morrison was involved in discussions with the English Football League (EFL) and the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), where he said captains were able to voice their worries and find reassurance about the protocols and plans to return.

"We had people with partners who were pregnant or had new-borns, lads with asthma or family members with underlying health issues," Morrison said.

"There were issues, not only in our squad but all across the board and across the league.

"It was about having the conversations and seeing the science and how we could get through this with the protocols being put into place. Once that was put in place it gave us an idea of how it would work.

"It was more towards the end (of the process) - at the beginning we didn't have much of a clue - but the PFA were fantastic throughout and the EFL have answered any questions we had.

"People have gone through very tough times, but hopefully with football being back it'll bring some joy back to people's lives.

"But if we weren't able to do that in a safe environment, I know for a fact myself and a lot of the other lads that play professional football wouldn't have been happy to come back."

Now that they are, Cardiff's aims of returning to the Premier League following last season's relegation have been refocused.

Having been part of the side that reached the top flight under Neil Warnock in 2018, Morrison accepts Cardiff's consistency has been lacking in a campaign that saw Neil Harris appointed as manager in November.

Sensing an opportunity to put that right, Morrison said: "(This period) has shown me how much I love the game and how much I miss football, how much it's not there and that routine.

"Having that team bond with a group of 25 lads, it's something I really did miss.

"The boys have come back in great shape since we've been off which shows how dedicated we are to this and how much we want to hit the ground running.

"For Cardiff City to get back to the Premier League is our goal. Hopefully all the work we have done at home and at the training ground can put us in good stead to make that leap forward towards the play-offs.

"Training the last two weeks since we've been allowed contact has been full-steam ahead. Hopefully that light inside has been re-lit now.

"It's nine games, a mini-season and give it everything because the Premier League is where every Championship club wants to be and it's no different for us."