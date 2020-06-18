Jack Marriott: Derby midfielder likely to be out for rest of season

Jack Marriott joined Derby from Peterborough in July 2018

Derby County are set to be without Jack Marriott for the rest of the campaign following groin surgery.

Marriott, 25, was unable to return to training alongside the rest of the squad in May.

The former Peterborough player has scored three goals in 34 appearances this season for the Championship club.

“We’ll see how he comes out of surgery in the next couple of weeks,” manager Phillip Cocu said. “He’ll most likely be out for the rest of the season.”

Derby return to action at Millwall when the Championship resumes on Saturday.

The Rams have a faint chance of pushing for the play-offs. They are five points adrift of the top six in 12th with nine games to play.