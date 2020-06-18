Real Madrid v Valencia
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|29
|20
|4
|5
|69
|31
|38
|64
|2
|Real Madrid
|28
|17
|8
|3
|52
|20
|32
|59
|3
|Sevilla
|29
|14
|9
|6
|42
|30
|12
|51
|4
|Atl Madrid
|29
|12
|13
|4
|37
|22
|15
|49
|5
|Real Sociedad
|29
|14
|6
|9
|46
|34
|12
|48
|6
|Getafe
|29
|13
|8
|8
|38
|27
|11
|47
|7
|Villarreal
|29
|13
|5
|11
|46
|38
|8
|44
|8
|Valencia
|28
|11
|10
|7
|39
|40
|-1
|43
|9
|Granada
|29
|12
|6
|11
|37
|35
|2
|42
|10
|Ath Bilbao
|29
|9
|12
|8
|32
|26
|6
|39
|11
|Osasuna
|29
|8
|11
|10
|35
|44
|-9
|35
|12
|Levante
|29
|10
|5
|14
|34
|42
|-8
|35
|13
|Real Betis
|29
|8
|10
|11
|40
|47
|-7
|34
|14
|Real Valladolid
|29
|7
|12
|10
|25
|34
|-9
|33
|15
|Alavés
|29
|8
|9
|12
|29
|39
|-10
|33
|16
|Eibar
|29
|7
|7
|15
|30
|46
|-16
|28
|17
|Celta Vigo
|29
|5
|12
|12
|22
|35
|-13
|27
|18
|Mallorca
|29
|7
|4
|18
|28
|49
|-21
|25
|19
|Espanyol
|29
|5
|9
|15
|25
|46
|-21
|24
|20
|Leganés
|29
|5
|8
|16
|22
|43
|-21
|23