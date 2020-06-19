Swansea City ready for 'tournament football', says captain Matt Grimes

Matt Grimes (left) battles with Hal Robson-Kanu during Swansea City's last game, a goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion in March

Captain Matt Grimes says Swansea City are expecting "tournament football" when they resume their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

Swansea return to Championship action at Middlesbrough on Saturday, the first of nine games in 32 days.

Midfielder Grimes, 24, says Steve Cooper's team are ready for a frantic end to the season.

"We have put ourselves in a very good position to give these nine games a real good go," he said.

"A couple of wins and a couple of really good performances to kickstart us would really start to build momentum and then we just keep going with it.

"It's almost like tournament football. It's nine games in a short space of time so we will be looking to make sure we give our absolute everything to these nine games and see where it takes us."

Swansea have not played since 7 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their form prior to lockdown was not great - they have won only one of their last nine second-tier games - yet Cooper's side are just three points outside the Championship's top six and a potential play-off place.

"I think a lot of teams would have snapped your hand off for that before the start of the season," Grimes told BBC Sport Wales.

"It was a difficult one during lockdown because we never really knew when we would be back playing, if at all.

"But we have got such a professional group of lads. I think we are as well prepared as we can be."

Media playback is not supported on this device Swansea have just got to get on with it, says boss Steve Cooper

Swansea fly to Teesside on Friday, but will travel on two buses at each end of the journey in order to maintain social distancing.

Cooper's players would normally room with team-mates, but will have individual rooms as they prepare for a first taste of competitive football in an empty stadium.

"It's going to be different," Grimes said. "Even in the hotel, I think we are going to be the only people there, so that's going to be strange.

"But it's going to be the same for every single team so the quicker we can adapt to it and focus on our job of getting points, the better."