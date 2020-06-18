Sam Matthews: Crawley sign former Bristol Rovers midfielder

Sam Matthews missed the whole of the 2019-20 campaign through injury

Crawley have signed former Bristol Rovers midfielder Sam Matthews on a two-year contract, starting in August.

The 23-year-old was released at the end of last season after missing the whole campaign because of a knee injury.

He started his career at Bournemouth where he worked under Crawley manager John Yems.

"I'm sure he'll fit in well with the rest of the lads and will certainly add value across the midfield," Yems told the club website.

Crawley finished 13th in League Two following the decision to end the season early amid the coronavirus pandemic.