Newcastle: Fans group 'welcomes' belated club announcement on ticket refunds

Newcastle have five remaining Premier League games at St James' Park this season

Newcastle United have announced that they will refund ticket holders for remaining games this season.

It becomes the last club in the Premier League to announce its plans for behind-closed-doors games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) said there was "nothing to stop" the decision being made "weeks ago" amid a proposed £300m takeover.

But it added: "We welcome finally having details on ticketing refunds."

Newcastle said that fans who had purchased single match tickets could apply for "a refund or account credit equivalent to the full ticket price for all relevant upcoming matches."

It added: "Supporters who purchased a 2019-20 season ticket will be eligible for a pro-rata refund or pro-rata account credit for the remaining five Premier League home matches.

"This will not include additional half-season tickets which were redeemed free of charge."

It said the process would happen in two stages and "thanked all ticket holders for their patience".

NUST have also criticised the club's decision to bill season ticket holders for the next campaign, even though it is unknown whether fans will be allowed into stadiums.

It said: "We will continue to push the club for more certainty on next season as soon as more is known."

The news comes a day after the World Trade Organisation deemed that Saudi Arabia, whose Public Investment Fund is set to fund 80% of the proposed takeover, had breached international piracy laws.