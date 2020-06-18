Swansea City: Boss Steve Cooper confident of keeping loan players

Rhian Brewster (bottom) and Conor Gallagher won the 2017 Under-17 World Cup with England, then managed by Steve Cooper

Head coach Steve Cooper is confident he will have all of his loan and out-of-contract players for Swansea City's nine-game run-in as the Championship season resumes this weekend.

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster is one of those who will extend his loan to the end of the protracted season.

The England Under-21 international and other loan players will be available for Saturday's trip to Middlesbrough.

"Everyone available before lockdown is available for now," said Cooper.

Cooper, whose team are three points off the play-off places, has urged his players to "give it a go" in their bid for Premier League promotion.

Brewster, 20, joined Swansea on loan from Liverpool in January. He made his league debut with the Swans, though he had played cup games for the Reds, including the Merseyside derby FA Cup win over Everton.

The exciting youngster has netted four goals in 10 league starts for the Swans.

Swansea currently have six players on loan: goalkeeper Freddie Woodman from Newcastle; Watford defender Ben Wilmot, Chelsea duo Connor Gallagher and Marc Guehi, Basel winger Aldo Kalulu and Brewster.

Woodman and Wilmot have already signed their loan extensions, and Cooper expects the rest to follow suit.

"The rest of the boys on loan are to the end of June, so there's still time on that, but we don't think there'll be problems," he said.

Swansea also have players whose contracts expire at the end of June - notably Wayne Routledge, Kyle Naughton, Nathan Dyer, Mike van der Hoorn and Erwin Mulder.

Cooper is confident over their availability, saying no player had said they would not play on.

"I'm very comfortable with the situations, everyone available before lockdown is available for now," he added.

Dutch centre-back Van der Hoorn is not available for the Middlesbrough game, but has returned to light training in the past few days as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

And now Cooper is looking forward to the season's finale, believing his squad should not need inspiring.

"We have everything to play for, everything to be excited about," he said.

"If any of the players are not motivated on what can be achieved in the next nine games then they are not going to be for me and I have told them that.

"We're three points off the top six. That can quickly be filled and it can get bigger, we know that.

"We have to be fully focused, very confident, believe in what we do now there is so much to play for.

"If the first few games go well it can look a much better place, that is what we are aiming for. We've got to give it a go."