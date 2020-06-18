Tottenham v Man Utd: Harry Kane, Son Heung-min & Moussa Sissoko to start

Kane has regained full fitness in training

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed captain Harry Kane will start Friday's Premier League home match against Manchester United (20:15 BST).

The striker, 26, has not played since a hamstring tear against Southampton on 1 January which required surgery, but has regained full fitness during lockdown.

"He is working extremely well, I can tell you no problem he is going to start the game," Mourinho said.

"Does he have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60? Only the game will tell us that."

Two more key players, forward Son Heung-min and midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who both had surgery this year, will also start against United.

Spurs have played in the Champions League for the past four seasons but face a battle to qualify next term and are currently eighth in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Kane, top scorer for Spurs for the past five seasons, has 17 goals this season, one more than fellow forward Son.

Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso is a doubt for Friday's fixture after picking up an injury just before the season's suspension in March and not being able to receive daily treatment because of the lockdown.

Mourinho said Spurs are keen to extend Jan Vertonghen's contract beyond its completion on 30 June, but nothing has yet been agreed with the 33-year-old Belgium defender.