Irish Premiership: What's on the line for the clubs?

Just over 100 days have passed since a ball was last kicked in anger in the Irish Premiership.

Suggestions have been made and plans have been put forward, but so far no agreement has been reached between the clubs, the Irish FA and NI Football League.

The off-field drama this has produced could be scripted and put on our screens to replace the slot now vacated by Eastenders.

Uefa's meeting on Wednesday seemingly put an end to any hopes of playing out the final seven games on the pitch, however it believed the IFA still hope the Irish Cup semi-finals could go ahead.

That leaves three obvious options on the table - either play two games to take the season up to the split, call the table as it is or use a mathematical formula to determine the final standings.

There's a lot on the line, so let's take a look at each club's situation.

Linfield

Linfield hold a four-point lead over Coleraine at the top of the table

League: 1st (P: 31 GD: 47 Pts: 69) Irish Cup: Fifth round (lost 2-1 v Queen's University) League Cup: Semi-final (lost 3-0 v Coleraine)

After their shock Irish Cup exit to Championship side Queen's, Linfield's eggs are firmly in the Irish Premiership basket.

As things stand, David Healy's side are well-placed to return to European football after edging clear of their rivals in the latter part of the campaign.

Depending on what mathematical formula is used, Linfield, who were favourites to retain their crown, may be sweating on the chasing pack and hope they've done enough on the pitch to stay ahead.

If two more games are to be completed, then Larne and Glentoran will provide tricky opposition for Linfield and it could be game on in the title race.

Coleraine

Coleraine lifted the first major silverware of the season

League: 2nd (P: 31 GD: 40 Pts: 65) Irish Cup: Semi-final (v Ballymena United) League Cup: Winners (won 2-1 v Crusaders)

A club with an awful lot to both gain and lose. After wrapping up the League Cup in February, Oran Kearney's men still had their eyes on what would be a historic treble for the Bannsiders.

With a seven-game proposal to finish the season now seemingly out of the question, Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry had publicly backed the plan to play two more games.

If two more games are to be played, Larne and Dungannon Swifts would round out Coleraine's campaign, which offers the chance to pile the pressure on Linfield above them.

Crusaders

Paul Heatley and Jamie McGonigle have impressed for the Crues

League: 3rd (P: 31 GD: 36 Pts: 59) Irish Cup: Quarter-final (lost 2-1 v Glentoran) League Cup: Finalists (lost 2-1 v Coleraine)

For the Crues, everything depends on the league table.

As things stand, Linfield and Coleraine would get the two European places allocated to the league.

However, if the Irish Cup goes ahead and the table remains as it is, the Seaview outfit will be hoping for a Coleraine success as that would keep third place as the remaining European spot - which the Crues currently occupy.

A game against Glentoran and a trip to Carrick Rangers are on the table if a two-game sprint to the finish is the chosen option to conclude the season.

It will be a nervy time for Stephen Baxter's men as everyone awaits the decision on how the season will conclude, with European money a large part of the club's three-quarters full-time set up.

Cliftonville

Cliftonville won the County Antrim Shield after two injury-time goals sunk Ballymena United

League: 4th (P: 31 GD: 26 Pts: 59) Irish Cup: Semi-final (v Glentoran) League Cup: Quarter-final (lost 1-0 v Linfield)

In his first full season in charge at Solitude, Paddy McLaughlin has managed to launch an Irish Premiership challenge in one of the most competitive title races in the league's history.

Goal difference is all that is keeping Cliftonville away from north Belfast rivals Crusaders in third spot and there's still a potential Irish Cup semi-final - so a European place is very much up for grabs.

It could have been even better for the north Belfast men. A scenario was pitched for deciding European places after 22 games, which would have put Cliftonville (who were top at the time) into the Champions League, and playing out the seven remaining games in the summer.

However, with the completion of all remaining games now unlikely after Uefa's meeting, it looks like that has now been taken off the table.

If Cliftonville do have to return to the pitch in the league, their final pre-split games will be against the bottom two sides - Institute and Warrenpoint Town - which could be crucial.

No matter what happens, silverware has returned to Cliftonville after the dramatic County Antrim Shield Victory over Ballymena in February and given their strong record against Glentoran, Reds fans will be hoping for another Windsor Park showdown if the Irish Cup goes ahead - even if they may not be able to be there to cheer their team on.

Glentoran

Glentoran, backed by investment, have had a strong campaign

League: 5th (P: 31 GD: 27 Pts: 58) Irish Cup: Semi-final (v Cliftonville) League Cup: Last-16 (Lost 2-1 v Coleraine)

It's a new dawn at the Oval and although their title challenge slipped away before the league's suspension, Glentoran were beginning to look like their old selves.

If it goes ahead, manager Mick McDermott will be optimistic for the Irish Cup semi-final against Cliftonville, having improved this season.

With the league possibly to be decided by a mathematical formula, the Glens are close enough to Crusaders to be in with a shout of third spot and any European rewards that come with it.

If the powers that be decide two games have to be played, then the Glens will round out their campaign away to Crusaders and at home to Linfield. Potentially two massive games, and that's before you throw in the Irish Cup.

Larne

Larne's rise up the Irish League ladder has continued this season

League: 6th (P: 31 GD: 30 Pts: 56) Irish Cup: Quarter-finals (lost 3-2 v Coleraine) League Cup: Last-16 (Lost 3-1 v Dundela)

Despite the hype surrounding Larne's top-flight return and the title-battle above them, Tiernan Lynch's men have been floating under the radar somewhat this season.

However, that's no bad thing and the Inver Park outfit sit just three points behind a potential European place.

The shock League Cup defeat by Dundela was a missed opportunity for a cup run and Larne fans will be praying they avoid Irish Cup nemesis Coleraine in future editions of the competition.

If two games are an option to complete the campaign then it doesn't come much more difficult than Linfield and Coleraine.

As we have established, anything could happen when it comes to the maths behind determining a possible league table, but this may be a year too soon for European football in east Antrim.

Glenavon

It has been a difficult season for the Lurgan Blues

League: 7th (P: 31 GD: -25 Pts: 35) Irish Cup: Fifth round (lost 2-0 v Coleraine) League Cup: Last-16 (lost 3-2 v Newry City)

After a torrid start to the campaign, Gary Hamilton wiped the slate clean in January and openly admitted he was building for the next campaign - whenever that may be.

While the season has been disappointing, the Mourneview Park faithful can take heart from some improved performances after the turn of the year.

Some 21 points down on Larne in sixth, if a mathematical decision will be taken, then the Lurgan Blues will hope to come out as best of the rest.

Games against Carrick Rangers and a mid-Ulster trip to Stangmore Park would see out their season if the two-game format is followed.

Carrick Rangers

Niall Currie's men have had an excellent return to the top flight

League: 8th (P: 31 GD: -13 Pts: 32) Irish Cup: Sixth round (lost 5-1 v Crusaders) League Cup: Last-32 (Lost 5-3 v Bangor)

Niall Currie must be in with a shout for manager of the season. Carrick have been the surprise package this season and are comfortably clear of any danger in the relegation zone.

In terms of what is left to play for, well, there's not a lot.

The Taylor's Avenue side aren't in contention to trouble the top half of the table, and exits from the Irish Cup and League Cup meant a dream cup run didn't come to fruition.

Carrick also didn't apply for the European license for next season, and their season would end against Glenavon and Crusaders if the season is to end after 33 games.

Dungannon Swifts

It hasn't been plain sailing for the Swifts this season

League: 9th (P: 31 GD: -40 Pts: 30) Irish Cup: Quarter-finals (lost 2-1 v Cliftonville) League Cup: Last-16 (lost 4-0 v Linfield)

Dungannon Swifts fans will be calling for the European places to be decided at the end of September, when they were flying high in the top half of the table.

Joking aside, Kris Lindsay has firmed things up at Stangmore Park following the torrid run of form in the autumn and winter.

In terms of a mathematical formula to determine the standings, the Swifts wouldn't have to worry abut relegation and, in reality, they have very little to play for.

If the two-game option is taken up, Dungannon would face a trip to Coleraine before hosting Glenavon.

Ballymena United

Cup competitions have saved Ballymena United's season

League: 10th (P: 31 GD: -20 Pts: 27) Irish Cup: Semi-final (v Coleraine) League Cup: Quarter-finals (lost 2-1 v Crusaders)

After the highs of last season, the current league campaign has been one to forget for Ballymena United fans.

However, the possibility of European football is still there thanks to a run in the Irish Cup, which would see a semi-final showdown against A26 rivals Coleraine if it is to go ahead.

While the Irish Cup is their only hope of European football, their difficult league campaign could end with fixtures against Warrenpoint Town and Institute - so if the opportunity is presented, David Jeffrey's men could end the season on a high.

The two cup runs show the Sky Blues don't have a bad squad, things just haven't clicked for them in the league and they will be hoping for a strong response next season.

Warrenpoint Town

Alan O'Sullivan has been Warrenpoint's star man this season

League: 11th (P: 31 GD: -59 Pts: 18) Irish Cup: Sixth round (lost 2-1 v Ballymena United) League Cup: Last-32 (lost 4-2 v H&W Welders)

For the second season in succession, Warrenpoint Town looked dead and buried when it came to bottom spot in the Irish Premiership.

However, since his arrival in October, Barry Gray has steadied the ship and their recovery into the relegation play-off spot has seen the Milltown boss rewarded with a new two-year deal.

Both Point and relegation rivals Stute are set to face Ballymena and Cliftonville in their final two games if the season is to be finished on the pitch.

If the relegation/promotion play-off is to be scrapped, as was proposed, then it would give the Milltown club a much-needed lifeline to stay in the top flight.

However, if a mathematical formula is to be followed, then it's anyone's guess as to who survives and who faces the dreaded drop.

Institute

Institute's League Cup run has been a season highlight

League: 12th (P: 31 GD: -49 Pts: 15) Irish Cup: Fifth round (lost 3-2 v Dungannon Swifts) League Cup: Semi-final (lost 2-0 v Crusaders)

Sean Connor made an impressive start to life at Institute, however some high-profile departures in January, plus a poor run of form, has witnessed the north-west outfit slip to the foot of the table.

As mentioned above, Stute face the difficult games against the Sky Blues and Cliftonville if the season is ended on the pitch.

Stute are the third team, along with Carrick and Warrenpoint, not to have applied for a European license for next season.

With a better goal difference than Warrenpoint, the Brandywell outfit would fancy their chances of survival on the pitch if they could pick up a win in either of the final two games.

However with the majority of clubs seemingly in favour of the mathematical formula, it may be time to get the calculators out to determine who is playing in the Irish Premiership next season.