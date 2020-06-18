Rooney Rule: PFA calls for 'loophole' in EFL appointments to be closed

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is the only BAME manager in the Premier League, which has not adopted the Rooney Rule

The Professional Footballers' Association is calling for all managerial appointments in the EFL to follow a mandatory recruitment process from next season to ensure diversity.

The union is calling for a "loophole" in the regulations to be closed.

The PFA also wants to see "substantive" diverse representation at board level across football's key governing bodies.

In 2019, the EFL adopted a mandatory recruitment code closely aligned with the NFL's Rooney Rule.

The Rooney Rule means clubs must interview at least one black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) candidate for a managerial vacancy.

But EFL clubs are only obliged to follow this when there is a short-listing process and more than one candidate is interviewed, not when clubs target specific managers.

With 70% of the current EFL managers appointed during the season, when a full recruitment process is less likely, the PFA's equalities coach Iffy Onuora said this potentially means clubs "miss the opportunity to use the rule as it is intended".

In an exclusive interview with BBC Sport, the former Swindon manager said: "That for me has got to be looked at. Is it mutually exclusive that you want a quick appointment but you don't run a recruitment process?

"Can you not do both? Is there a way to marry both those things? I understand and I've been there myself as an ex-manager and probably benefited at one point from needing to make an appointment quite quickly that someone might step into those shoes on a caretaker basis, if that club has the foresight to do that.

"But then behind-the-scenes there can be a recruitment process going ahead."

Earlier this week, Kick It Out's Troy Townsend told BBC Sport: "I'm not saying clubs are not following a process but they aren't nailed on to a process because there is a little bit of a loophole there. You aren't going to be held accountable. It's like dipping your toes in without going to swim."

And several high-profile players, including Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, have called for greater diversity in the hierarchy of sports organisations.

When the EFL introduced the policy last summer, it said at the time it hoped it would "help address the under-representation" and would be "mandatory when clubs consider multiple applicants for a role".

The Premier League has not adopted the 'Rooney rule'.

The PFA also wants the EFL to share the statistics around the number of job interviews involving BAME candidates for first-team manager positions in the current season.

The players' union told BBC Sport that they consider "necessary first steps" to be BAME representation on the EFL Recruitment Code steering group by January 2021 and "substantive" BAME representation on the boards of the Football Association, EFL, League Managers Association and Premier League for the 2020-21 season.

Onuora said: "We've kind of moved away from targets but we do think there is some low-hanging fruit here and you could actually do some of these things relatively quickly."