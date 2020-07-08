Advocaat add-ons, Rangers regrets and now Bangor boss - 'Golden Child' Feeney's rebirth as a manager

Media playback is not supported on this device There will be no excuses from my players - Feeney

"Did he get me a good deal? I was on the same contract as some of the 12-year-olds!"

Lee Feeney didn't have an agent in 1999. Very few Irish League players, if any, did.

So when Rangers came calling for the then 21-year-old Linfield forward, whose flamboyant skills were lighting up Windsor Park, the player nicknamed 'The Golden Child' had to improvise.

"I flew my dad over with me," Feeney said when reflecting on how the Scottish giants told him to bring his agent to Glasgow for contract talks.

"He had no interest in Rangers but when we got into the manager's office, he recognised Dick Advocaat and started telling him about how he had played against him in the North American Soccer League.

Feeney's first-team opportunities at Rangers were limited

"So, there the two of them were, talking away about their playing days, while I was sitting there, sweating about what sort of a deal I was going to be offered."

While he no doubt enjoyed the NASL chit-chat with the Dutchman, it turned out Feeney's father's negotiating skills were not what his son would have hoped.

"You must be joking," Feeney laughed, when asked if his dad got him a good contract. "He told me 'you don't mess around with a club like Rangers, Lee, just sign it'.

"Dick Advocaat was rubbing his hands. Even he felt bad, though, because he started to throw a lot more bonuses into the mix such as a car, a boot deal and a bit more on my signing on fee."

Regrets over 'letting Linfield down'

Feeney came through the youth ranks at Linfield

One of the most talented Irish League players of his generation, Feeney's move to Ibrox was expected to launch a successful professional career.

While Advocaat admired the Kilkeel native's ability, the now 42-year-old failed to make an impact on the first team during his three years in Scotland.

"I loved my first period at Linfield," explained Feeney, who was recently appointed Bangor boss. "I was young, David Jeffrey was a great man-manager and I was playing with freedom. I felt like I could do anything with the ball.

"Rangers tried to get me to play a different way - more percentage, passing football - but I misunderstood it. I'm not blaming Rangers or Dick Advocaat at all, it just didn't work for me."

Linfield welcomed the Northern Ireland Under-21 international back to Windsor in 2002, but it was not a successful return - and this time Feeney does blame himself.

"My attitude was not what it should have been. I let a lot of people down at Linfield, especially David Jeffrey and the players. I was just a different person.

"When people put faith in you, you like to repay them but David had to pull me aside a few times and say 'Look Lee I'm under pressure here for signing you'. I understand why the fans were so unhappy."

'I've done the dirty work'

Feeney was cousin Warren's assistant at Ards during the 2018-19 Irish Premiership season

Feeney left Linfield for a second time in 2003 to join Ards, but the potential which his ability had promised remained largely unfilled across spells at Shamrock Rovers, Bangor and Newry City.

However, any regrets Feeney has about his playing career are being used positively to fuel a somewhat unlikely managerial career, which he has taken extremely seriously through coaching and management stints at a number of junior clubs.

Having served as assistant to cousin Warren Feeney with Ards in the Irish Premiership, last month saw the former Rangers man named new manager of Premier Intermediate League side Bangor.

"I've done a lot of the dirty work," said Feeney. "In fact I've learnt the hard way and probably put more work into football in the last six years than I did throughout my whole playing career.

"I know it might surprise a lot of people that I'm taking it so seriously. Its strange how something just triggers you makes you want to get involved in coaching."

Three-year plan for reviving a fallen giant

Feeney made eight Northern Ireland Under-21 appearances

So, what sort of a manager are Bangor getting in Lee Feeney?

"Believe it or not, I'm very in-depth and tactical. I think I'm a good man-manager - I can relate to the players and I want them to enjoy their football."

Bangor were traditionally a permanent part of the Irish League's top-flight, but the last decade has seen the Seasiders plummet down the divisions and out of senior football.

They are now back in the Irish League's third-tier and Feeney has not shied away from setting his new players very definite targets.

"Bangor is a big club, I understand the pressure that will come with the job and I will embrace it. First and foremost we have to get out of this Premier Intermediate. I believe it's possible to get back into the Premiership within three years."

If those promotions do materialise, the Bangor players will likely be asking Feeney for a new contract. They may not want to let their dads do their negotiations, mind you.