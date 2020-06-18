Neil Doncaster will not rule on Scottish clubs after Uefa appointment

Celtic were fined last season after fans displayed this banner in the win over Lazio

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster will be excused from cases involving Scottish clubs after being appointed to Uefa's main disciplinary committee.

Doncaster is one of six new additions to the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, who have charged Celtic, Rangers and Hibernian in recent seasons.

Celtic have been sanctioned 21 times since 2017, with five last term.

Last season Rangers had had sections of Ibrox closed for two European games after sectarian chanting.

The club were also punished for the behaviour of their fans against Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

Hibs, meanwhile, were fined after fans set of flares and threw objects during a Europa League qualifier against Asteras Tripolis in 2018.