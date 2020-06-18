SPFL ask League One & Two clubs when they can start season

Scottish League One and Two clubs have been asked by the SPFL when they can start the new season, with August, October and January among the options.

The 20 clubs have also been asked if they have alternative proposals or plan to "hibernate" for the full campaign.

Should a significant number of teams indicate the latter, the bottom two divisions may be merged for a year.

The clubs have until 26 June to respond, with planned divisional meetings scheduled for Monday.

The Premiership hope to commence on 1 August and the Championship are planning a 17 October start to their 27-game campaign.

Both those options have been put to clubs in the bottom two tiers, along with a 18-match season starting in December or January.

One issue for clubs will be whether they can comply with the Covid-19 test and training protocols.