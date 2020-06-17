Eric Garcia: Man City boss Pep Guardiola 'very concerned' after defender is injured

Eric Garcia needed several minutes of treatment on the pitch after a nasty collision with goalkeeper Ederson, and was carried off on a stretcher
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is "very concerned" about defender Eric Garcia, with the teenager taken to hospital after suffering an injury against Arsenal.

The 19-year-old was carried off on a stretcher in a neck brace after a collision with his own keeper Ederson.

He received treatment for several minutes on the pitch.

"He responds well but we have to wait for the next few hours," said Guardiola after his side's 3-0 win.

