Hawkeye apologises after goal-line technology error denies Sheffield United

The operator of the Premier League's goal-line technology system has apologised after an error denied Sheffield United a goal in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland carried Oliver Norwood's 42nd-minute free-kick over the line.

But referee Michael Oliver did not receive a signal to indicate a goal.

Hawkeye said it "unreservedly apologises", and acknowledged that the ball had gone over the line.

It was the first Premier League match since 9 March, with the season resuming after being halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

More to follow.