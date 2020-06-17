Hawkeye apologises after goal-line technology error denies Sheffield United

Breaking news

The operator of the Premier League's goal-line technology system has apologised after an error denied Sheffield United a goal in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland carried Oliver Norwood's 42nd-minute free-kick over the line.

But referee Michael Oliver did not receive a signal to indicate a goal.

Hawkeye said it "unreservedly apologises", and acknowledged that the ball had gone over the line.

It was the first Premier League match since 9 March, with the season resuming after being halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you