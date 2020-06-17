Neil Skidmore: Oldham analyst given six-game ban for abusive language charge

From the section

Oldham Athletic finished 19th in League Two on a points per game basis

Oldham Athletic's sport science and performance analyst has been given a six-match ground ban and a £300 fine for using abusive language.

Neil Skidmore pleaded guilty to twice using abusive and/or insulting words towards stadium security staff before their 0-0 draw at Stevenage in January.

A Football Association statement said the words constituted an "aggravated breach".

They included "a reference to disability and sexual orientation".

Following a hearing by an independent commission earlier this month, Skidmore was also ordered to complete an education course.