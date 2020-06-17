Neil Skidmore: Oldham analyst given six-game ban for abusive language charge
Oldham Athletic's sport science and performance analyst has been given a six-match ground ban and a £300 fine for using abusive language.
Neil Skidmore pleaded guilty to twice using abusive and/or insulting words towards stadium security staff before their 0-0 draw at Stevenage in January.
A Football Association statement said the words constituted an "aggravated breach".
They included "a reference to disability and sexual orientation".
Following a hearing by an independent commission earlier this month, Skidmore was also ordered to complete an education course.