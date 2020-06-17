Sunderland: Jon McLaughlin, Chris Maguire, and Tom Flanagan offered new deals

Chris Maguire scored 10 goals in 35 league appearances for Sunderland in 2019-20

Sunderland have offered out-of-contract Jon McLaughlin, Chris Maguire and Tom Flanagan new deals.

Scotland goalkeeper McLaughlin, 32, forward Maguire, 31, and 28-year old Northern Ireland defender Flanagan all arrived at the club in July 2018.

The Black Cats have also confirmed that forward Duncan Watmore, Alim Ozturk, Jack Baldwin and Ethan Robson are leaving the Stadium of Light.

Joel Lynch also moves on after just one season on Wearside.

Of the five departures, 26-year-old Watmore is the longest serving player, having made his first-team debut in January 2014.

His career, however, has been impacted heavily by two major knee injuries in recent years, although he did feature 22 times this season before the League One campaign was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.