Deanna Cooper: Chelsea defender leaves Women's Super League club
- From the section Women's Football
Chelsea defender Deanna Cooper has left the Women's Super League champions at the end of her contract.
The 26-year-old joined the club from London Bees in 2017 but missed much of the 2017-18 season with a knee injury.
"I'm sad to lose the person but excited to see the player I know she can be," boss Emma Hayes told the club website.
"Her injuries made it difficult to get back in the team on a regular basis, but what a valuable team member she has been, on and off the pitch."