Deanna Cooper: Chelsea defender leaves Women's Super League club

Deanna Cooper began her career with Gillingham before moving on to Brighton and then London Bees

Chelsea defender Deanna Cooper has left the Women's Super League champions at the end of her contract.

The 26-year-old joined the club from London Bees in 2017 but missed much of the 2017-18 season with a knee injury.

"I'm sad to lose the person but excited to see the player I know she can be," boss Emma Hayes told the club website.

"Her injuries made it difficult to get back in the team on a regular basis, but what a valuable team member she has been, on and off the pitch."