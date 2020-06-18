Coronavirus: One positive result in latest round of Premier League testing

There have been eight rounds of testing in the Premier League

The Premier League has confirmed one person returned a positive result in its latest round of Covid-19 testing.

A total of 1,541 players and club staff were tested for coronavirus this week.

The person, who has not been identified, will now self-isolate for seven days. Last week a Norwich player was one of two positive results from 1,200 tests.

There have now been a total of 17 positive results from nine rounds of testing.

The Premier League returned to action on Wednesday after an absence of 100 days due to the pandemic.

