Wales learn Euro 2020 match dates for delayed tournament in 2021

Wales secured their place at Euro 2020 by beating Hungary in the last qualifying game in Cardiff

Uefa has confirmed all 12 original Euro 2020 venues will remain as hosts when the delayed tournament takes place in summer 2021.

It means Wales will still play their final group game in Rome against Italy on 20 June.

Ryan Giggs' side will play their first two group games in Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku.

Wales open their campaign against Switzerland on Saturday, 12 June and then play Turkey four days later.

All existing tickets remain valid for the tournament in 2021.

Existing ticket buyers who nevertheless wish to return their tickets will have a final opportunity to request a refund from 18-25 June.