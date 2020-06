Lewis Young has been with Crawley Town for the past six seasons

Lewis Young has agreed a new two-year contract with League Two club Crawley Town.

The 30-year-old full-back has played 240 times for Crawley and scored five goals since joining from Bury in 2014.

"It is great to see Lewis stay, especially now he has recovered from injury," head coach John Yems told the club website.

"He is a great lad and a brilliant influence on the younger members of the squad."