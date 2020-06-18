Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Partick Thistle, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs

Clubs upset by the size of Hearts and Partick Thistle's £10m compensation claim over relegation would consider backing calls for the the pair to be expelled entirely from the senior league set-up. (Record)

Former Celtic striker Jorge Cadete says current club forward Odsonne Edouard should sign up for another five years in Glasgow. (Sun)

Celtic and Scottish Rugby are in talks about a plan to fast-track supporters' safe return to attending sporting events as the country comes out of lockdown. (Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is looking at "numerous" transfer targets to strengthen his squad. (Herald - subscription required)

Former Dundee boss Neil McCann is high on Hearts' list of candidates to replace Daniel Stendel should the German manager move on. (Record)

Stendel is willing negotiate a new contract at Hearts if the club want him to stay. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian players have been asked to take wage cuts for up to a year as the club tries to reduce costs. (Sun)

Former Hibs player Jackie McNamara senior has urged the club not to make drastic cuts. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Kevin Nisbet and Lawrence Shankland are similar strikers that may not make a natural partnership should Dunfermline's Nisbet join Shankland at Dundee United, says former Scotland goalkeeper Rab Douglas. (Courier - subscription required)

Aberdeen forward Scott Wright, 22, says he needs to "really establish" himself at Pittodrie. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser is keen to join Everton after turning down a short contract extension at Bournemouth. (Mail)

The Scottish FA will write to Uefa asking for the national team not to have to play three away games in six days after it was confirmed Scotland face up to eight games over a three-month spell. (Sun)