Hampden dates for Euro 2020 changed after tournament pushed back to 2021

If Scotland reach Euro 2020 they will face Croatia and the Czech Republic at Hampden in Group D

Hampden's Euro 2020 games have been moved from the original dates, as well as being a year later than planned.

The tournament was moved from this summer to 11 June to 11 July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Glasgow's three Group D matches will now be at Hampden on 14, 18 and 22 June, followed by a last-16 encounter on 29 June.

If they progress via the play-offs, Scotland will join England, the Czech Republic and Croatia in Group D.

The Czechs will feature in the opening game at Hampden on the 14 June - potentially against Scotland - and will then face Croatia in Glasgow four days later.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up would then play at Hampden on 22 June, against whoever emerges from Scotland's play-off section.