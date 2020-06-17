Rangers v Leverkusen in August; Glasgow City to play in Spain

Rangers were beaten 3-1 by Leverkusen in the first leg at Ibrox in March

Rangers will play the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen on the 5 or 6 August.

The match will take place either at the BayArena, or elsewhere in Germany.

Should Rangers overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit, they would play in the 'final eight' tournament to be held in Germany from 10-21 August.

Meanwhile, Glasgow City's Champions League quarter-final with Wolfsburg will be played under the same format in northern Spain from 21 August.

All remaining matches in the competition will be played in Bilbao or San Sebastian, with a draw in Nyon on 26 June to determine the order of games.

City's club manager Laura Montgomery said the announcement gives the club a "clear focus" and she does not expect the Scottish Women's Premier League to return until "much later this year" because of the need for coronavirus testing.

"We somehow must return and are currently working towards that," Montgomery added. "Not returning to train is simply is not an option for our club and also for the integrity of the Scottish game as we proudly represent our nation in the biggest and most elite club competition in the world."

Despite the Scottish Premiership season being curtailed and the transfer window due to open, Rangers will not be allowed to play new signings in their Leverkusen tie.

Only players previously registered by the 3 February deadline will be able to play.

The Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played in Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

What about next season?

Celtic will begin their Champions League qualification campaign on either the 18 or 19 August, with all ties until the play-off round - scheduled for late September - to be held over one leg.

Motherwell and Aberdeen will play a one-off match in the first qualifying round of the Europa League on 27 August, with Rangers joining in the second qualifying round on 17 September. All Europa League qualifiers will be over one leg with the home team decided by a draw.

The qualifying round mini-tournament for the Women's Champions League will be played between 7 and 13 October.