Cardiff and Swans fans urged to stay away as season restarts

Cardiff boss Neil Harris and his Swansea counterpart Steve Cooper will see their teams back in action at the weekend

Fans have been urged to stay away when Cardiff City and Swansea City resume in the Championship at the weekend.

Swansea go to Middlesbrough on Saturday before Cardiff host leaders Leeds United the following day with both games being played behind closed doors.

Welsh Government sport minister Dafydd Elis-Thomas says rules laid down amid Covid-19 pandemic should be followed.

"Fans should not travel to away games and should stay away from the stadiums on home match days," he said.

Mr Elis-Thomas hopes fans will realise they will not be allowed into stadiums as the south Wales rivals restart their bids to make the play-offs.

He added: "I know there will be a lot of people across Wales who have eagerly awaited the return of professional sport to our lives and that it will provide a welcome distraction to the challenges we are facing during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"However, it is crucial for the safety and wellbeing of everyone and the successful completion of the EFL Championship season that people adhere to the existing Coronavirus regulations that prohibit mass gatherings."

Mr Elis-Thomas also reiterated the Welsh Government's plan for the resumption of sport in Wales as lockdown is eased.

He said: "The Welsh Government has been clear that the resumption of professional sports behind closed doors is allowed under our Coronavirus regulations.

"We have been working with the national governing bodies of sport to develop an overall approach for the return of all sport in Wales, both at community, elite and professional level.

"We have already seen horse-racing return with the fixture at Chepstow earlier this week and more sports will resume, initially behind closed doors, over coming weeks and months."