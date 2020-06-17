Joel Asoro: Winger to return to Swansea City after Groningen loan
- From the section Swansea
Winger Joel Asoro is to return to Swansea City after a season-long loan at Eredivisie club Groningen.
Asoro struggled to make an impact at Championship side Swansea after joining from Sunderland in 2018.
The former Sweden Under-21 international scored three goals in 17 Groningen appearances.
Groningen had the option to sign Asoro on a permanent deal as part of the loan agreement, but wanted to keep him for a further loan spell instead.
Technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus said keeping the player on loan for another year "was not an option at the moment".
For Swansea, Asoro had failed to score in 17 Swans appearances - only four of which were starts - in 2018-19.
Then Swansea boss Graham Potter felt he had signed a star of the future when Asoro arrived from Wearside in a deal thought to be worth around £2m.
But Asoro, who signed a four-year deal at the Liberty Stadium, failed to secure a place in the Swansea side having scored three times in 33 games for Sunderland.