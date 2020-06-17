Joel Asoro: Winger to return to Swansea City after Groningen loan

Joel Asoro
Joel Asoro failed to score for Swansea after signing from Sunderland

Winger Joel Asoro is to return to Swansea City after a season-long loan at Eredivisie club Groningen.

Asoro struggled to make an impact at Championship side Swansea after joining from Sunderland in 2018.

The former Sweden Under-21 international scored three goals in 17 Groningen appearances.

Groningen had the option to sign Asoro on a permanent deal as part of the loan agreement, but wanted to keep him for a further loan spell instead.

Technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus said keeping the player on loan for another year "was not an option at the moment".

For Swansea, Asoro had failed to score in 17 Swans appearances - only four of which were starts - in 2018-19.

Then Swansea boss Graham Potter felt he had signed a star of the future when Asoro arrived from Wearside in a deal thought to be worth around £2m.

But Asoro, who signed a four-year deal at the Liberty Stadium, failed to secure a place in the Swansea side having scored three times in 33 games for Sunderland.

