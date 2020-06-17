Irish Premiership: Uefa deadline of 3 August deals blow to seven-game plan to end season

Linfield led Coleraine by four points at the top of the Irish Premiership table before the season was suspensed

The option of playing the final seven rounds of matches to complete the Premiership season looks unlikely after a Uefa decision on Wednesday.

The IFA must nominate three clubs to play in Uefa's competitions by 3 August - too short a timeframe for a completion after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Clubs will meet with NIFL on Thursday to decide the way forward.

However, two other options to decide final positions have already been rejected in a vote by clubs.

They were to finish the season on the pitch by playing two more rounds of fixtures, meaning teams would have played each other three times, or for an independent panel to choose a mathematical formula that would determine final league standings.

They may now have to be revisited after Uefa's announcement, sticking with its original 3 August deadline and effectively ruling out the only other option available.

Blues lead the way

Linfield topped the table when the league was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Coleraine four points back in second place.

The IFA still hope to complete this season's Irish Cup - it is at the semi-final stage and the winners would secure a European spot.

A major stumbling block to an agreed position is the distribution of the £1m allocated by Uefa to the three clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, with qualifiers in 2020/1 to be single-legged encounters.

The money is awarded to the three qualifying clubs - they would have to agree to share their allocation and make a request to Uefa for any possible redistribution to take place.