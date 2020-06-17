Stewart Regan: Scottish football risks 'going down the pan' without change

Hearts and Partick Thistle are taking legal action after being relegated from their respective divisions

Football in Scotland risks "going down the pan" if it does not change, says former Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan.

Hearts and Partick Thistle are taking legal action after their respective relegations were confirmed this week.

Clubs rejected a proposal of a 14-team Scottish Premiership and three lower leagues of 10, which would have kept Hearts, Thistle and Stranraer up.

"Scottish football is in a dreadful position," Regan told BBC Scotland.

"Falling out, animosity, legal challenges - all these things are just not where the league needs to be ahead of the start of a new season, a new TV contract.

"If we do nothing, Scottish football is going down the pan. Lack of relationships, lack of sponsorship, lack of interest - it's really going to struggle unless it picks itself up and puts a plan together.

"There's never been a better time to start talking about giving clubs an opportunity to move up the pyramid in a kind of cross-border format."

In April, SPFL clubs voted to end the lower-league season early and the Premiership was declared over the following month.

Positions in each division were decided on a points per game basis, leaving Hearts, Thistle and Stranraer bottom of the Premiership, Championship and League One.

Various reconstruction models were discussed by clubs and the SPFL eventually asked all 42 to indicate their support for a 14-10-10-10 model to replace the current 12-10-10-10.

For such a resolution to be passed at a formal vote, 11 of the 12 Premiership clubs and 75% of clubs across all four divisions would have to be in favour.

However, only three top-flight clubs backed it, with five in the Championship and four in both Leagues One and Two.

Regan is unsurprised by Hearts and Thistle's legal action and repeated his view that the league's "governance model has to be changed".

"We know that that will be a really difficult job because it's turkeys voting for Christmas," he added on the Scottish Football Podcast.

"Those clubs voted for what was best for them and putting a reconstruction model of 14-10-10-10 in place means two teams come up.

"Those two teams are very, very good teams, they would cause a few problems in League Two and therefore there's a fear factor that sets in about where am I going to be at the end of next season if I vote for this to happen?"

Listen to the full interview on the Scottish Football Podcast later on Wednesday