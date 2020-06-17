Joe Riley: Mansfield Town defender signs one-year deal with League Two side

Joe Riley
Joe Riley started his career at Bolton

Mansfield Town defender Joe Riley has signed a new one-year contract with the League Two side, keeping him at Field Mill until June 2021.

The 28-year-old ex-Plymouth Argyle wing-back joined the Stags in January on a deal until the end of the season.

He made just six appearances before the campaign was curtailed by coronavirus.

"Joe is a solid and reliable professional who sets and maintains high standards," Stags boss Graham Coughlan told the club website.

