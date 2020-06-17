Ryan Fraser: Bournemouth winger declines short-term deal as quartet re-sign

Ryan Fraser has scored 20 goals in 183 league appearances for Bournemouth

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has declined to sign a short-term contract extension until the end of the season.

Fraser, 26, is set to leave the club when his current deal ends on 30 June.

The Scotland international remains eligible for the Cherries' next two games but his contract expires before the final seven games of the season.

Club captain Simon Francis, midfielder Andrew Surman, full-back Charlie Daniels and back-up keeper Artur Boruc have all agreed short-term extensions.

The quartet, whose deals were also due to expire at the end of June, are now under contract for the rest of the delayed 2019-20 season.

Fraser, who joined Bournemouth from Aberdeen in 2013, has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Tottenham, among others, when the transfer window opens.

The Cherries had offered him a new "long-term" contract more than a year ago.

The Premier League season will restart on Wednesday after a 100-day suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eddie Howe's side - 18th in the table - resume their campaign on Saturday at home to Crystal Palace in what will be the first Premier League game broadcast live on BBC television.