Nat Jarvis: Barry Town sign former Cardiff City striker

Nat Jarvis scored six goals in 31 appearances for Newport County

Former Cardiff City and Newport County striker Nat Jarvis has joined Cymru Premier club Barry Town United.

The 28-year-old, who has won eight caps for Antigua and Barbuda, has spent the last two seasons at National League South side Chippenham Town.

The Cardiff-born striker made three senior appearances for the Bluebirds, scoring two goals back in 2011.

"It's a fresh challenge for me, which me and manager Gavin Chesterfield talked about a lot," said Jarvis.

"There's the chance to play in Europe too, which I've never done before.

"It's a stone's throw away from my house, so it will also be great to be playing closer to home also."