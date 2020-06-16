Nat Jarvis: Barry Town sign former Cardiff City striker
Former Cardiff City and Newport County striker Nat Jarvis has joined Cymru Premier club Barry Town United.
The 28-year-old, who has won eight caps for Antigua and Barbuda, has spent the last two seasons at National League South side Chippenham Town.
The Cardiff-born striker made three senior appearances for the Bluebirds, scoring two goals back in 2011.
"It's a fresh challenge for me, which me and manager Gavin Chesterfield talked about a lot," said Jarvis.
"There's the chance to play in Europe too, which I've never done before.
"It's a stone's throw away from my house, so it will also be great to be playing closer to home also."